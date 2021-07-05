The Monday morning high-angle rescue of an injured climber stranded after a fall in Cheyenne Cañon had become a “recovery” situation by early afternoon, after the man succumbed to his injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The fire department first tweeted about the rescue, in the park on the city’s southwest side, at about 10:55 a.m., saying that crews were on the scene after responding to an injured climber stuck about 200 feet up. Rescuers were approaching from a position 100 feet above the climber, the department said.
Initial reports on police scanners said the climber, one of two men who had been climbing together, had suffered an ankle injury and was requesting water. The nearly four-hour operation, which drew numerous emergency personnel, ended just before 2 p.m.
No additional details were immediately available from the Colorado Springs Police Department, which is handling the incident.
Gazette reporter Stephanie Earls contributed to this story.