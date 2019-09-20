A wave of climate change protests swept the globe Friday, with hundreds of thousands of young people, including those in Denver and Colorado Springs, sending a message to leaders headed for a U.N. summit: The warming world can’t wait for action.
The Colorado chapter of Global Climate Strikes saw its “Week of Escalated Actions,” set for Saturday through Sept. 29, preceded by strikes in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Golden, Longmont and other cities.
At least 200 students from elementary school to college marched on Colorado Springs City Hall on Friday, the kick-off of Climate Week.
Chanting “Save Planet A — No Planet B,” they gathered on the steps of City Hall and marched to Acacia Park and back.
In Denver, students and workers also had a walkout Friday.
Elsewhere, marches, rallies and demonstrations were held from Canberra to Kabul and Cape Town to New York. German police reported that more than 100,000 turned out in Berlin.
A young activist named Greta Thunberg helped rally the events by writing an opinion-editorial for the Guardian in May with 46 of her peers.
“Politicians have known about climate change for decades,” the youths wrote. “They have willingly handed over their responsibility for our future to profiteers whose search for quick cash threatens our very existence. We have learned that if we don’t start acting for our future, nobody else will make the first move. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
The Week of Action aims to inspire Coloradans into action.
“Every aspect of our life in Colorado is affected by these environmental changes, from our mountains and wildlife, to our food and water supply,” the event page reads. “Our house is on fire, and it’s time we acted like it.”
The Gazette’s Christian Murdoch and The Associated Press contributed to this story.