Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to reporters after receiving the key to the city of Montreal during a ceremony in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

 Graham Hughes

Global climate activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to visit Denver's Civic Center Park Friday for her next "Fridays for Future" climate strike. 

The 16-year-old Swedish activist has led several climate strikes around the world in protest against "the lack of action on the climate crisis," the Fridays for Future website reads. The movement began when then 15-year-old Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks in 2018. 

Beginning Sept. 8, Thunberg started striking every Friday in different cities until Swedish policies comply with the Paris agreement. Her next stop will be Oct. 11 at the Denver Civic Center Park's Greek Amphitheater, 150 W. 14 Ave., according to The Action Network

The event, hosted by Fridays for Future, International Indigenous Youth Council, Earth Guardians and 350 Colorado, starts at noon. To RSVP, head here

