Global climate activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to visit Denver's Civic Center Park Friday for her next "Fridays for Future" climate strike.

The 16-year-old Swedish activist has led several climate strikes around the world in protest against "the lack of action on the climate crisis," the Fridays for Future website reads. The movement began when then 15-year-old Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks in 2018.

”World losing area of forest the size of the UK each year.” We should of course be planting as many trees as possible. But equally important - and hardly ever mentioned - is to leave the existing ones standing and to leave the natural habitats intact. https://t.co/0EGDMZY7vf — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 4, 2019

Beginning Sept. 8, Thunberg started striking every Friday in different cities until Swedish policies comply with the Paris agreement. Her next stop will be Oct. 11 at the Denver Civic Center Park's Greek Amphitheater, 150 W. 14 Ave., according to The Action Network.

The event, hosted by Fridays for Future, International Indigenous Youth Council, Earth Guardians and 350 Colorado, starts at noon. To RSVP, head here.

