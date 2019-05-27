A 2.5-million-pound boulder is now nothing but rubble after road crews blasted the massive rock Sunday night.
The boulder was part of a huge rockslide that destroyed a stretch of highway in southwestern Colorado Friday afternoon, leaving crews with a daunting cleanup job. It wasn't even the largest boulder; a boulder weighing a whopping 8.5 million pounds tumbled over the road during the slide and left an 8-foot-deep trench where pavement once was.
"It’s truly mind-boggling that something that big came down," said Mike McVaugh, CDOT Regional Transportation director for southwest Colorado.
