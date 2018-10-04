CENTENNIAL - Arapahoe High School is coping with two student suicides within the past week.
Administrators say they are trying to provide the safest environment possible. Classes at the school were canceled on Wednesday, and a football game against Cherry Creek also canceled. Students instead were allowed to go to the school for support.
The latest deaths involve students at the school that also was the scene of a shooting in 2013. One parent who asked not to be identified says something has to be done to help students.
"This is wrong. We have now had seven suicides at the school," the parent said.