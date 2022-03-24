The Pueblo Police Department's Class 63, which graduated last August, has been pulled off the streets after their training program was deemed out of compliance by an inspector with Colorado Police Officer Standards and Training, officials announced Thursday.
The inspection took place March 14. Class 63 and probably Class 64, which graduates Friday, will have to test out of arrest-control training or attend an additional two-week arrest-control training program, officials said in a release. That will also delay the deployment of Class 64.
The issue seems to stem from a decision by Police Chief Chris Noeller, who stated he had concerns with the FBI Defensive Tactics curriculum and with Colorado Senate Bill 217, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in June 2020.
"Due to concerns with the strike heavy curriculum in the FBI Defensive Tactics, and concerns with SB 217, I gave guidance early in 2021 to instruct additional defensive tactic techniques to limit the issues related to punching people, especially in our current environment,” Noeller said in a release.
The bill rolls back protections on qualified immunity which, in part, shields individual officers from personal liability who engage in misconduct while on duty. It also tightens criteria for officers when it comes to the use of force.
“I am committed, as I know the Training Unit Staff is also committed, to moving forward, learning from this, and figuring out a way to get a POST-approved Defensive Tactics Program that addresses my concerns and provides our officers with the skills necessary to safely take resistive persons in custody without the need for strikes in most circumstances,” Noeller said.