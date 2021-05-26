An investigation has determined allegations a high-ranking administrator's claims she was forced out of her job at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs were “unsubstantiated,” the CU system president’s office announced Wednesday.
“They looked at it top to bottom and overturned the claim,” said UCCS spokesman Chris Valentine said of the allegation that arose last fall. “We feel confident all the issues were investigated thoroughly.”
Andrea Herrera wrote in an Oct. 29 letter to the Faculty Diversity Assembly that UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy forced her out as associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion through protected-class harassment, discrimination and bullying tactics.
Herrera said she had experienced “openly hostile and intimidating treatment” from Reddy. She also claimed that such treatment created a “toxic workplace environment.”
Under university policy, officials launched an investigation.
Because the UCCS chancellor reports directly to the university president, the allegations were referred to the CU Boulder Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.
CU Boulder hired an independent external investigator, who spent six months examining the claims.
The investigation determined that Reddy “had not violated any university policies related to protected class harassment, discrimination and bullying,” according to a news release from President Mark Kennedy’s office.
The compliance office "and President Kennedy have accepted the investigator’s report, and the investigation is now closed with no further action required,” the release said.
An email and phone call to Herrera received automated responses that she is on sabbatical until January 2022.
Herrera returned to teaching as a tenured professor in the women’s and ethnic studies program on Nov. 1, Reddy told The Gazette in January.
Herrera’s temporary replacement, Stephany Rose Spaulding, had been heading that educational program but since November has filled Herrera’s role overseeing the campus' diversity. equity and inclusion initiatives.
Valentine said Spaulding created a diversity, equity and inclusion task force, which has met regularly.
Hiring for Herrera’s former position was delayed by a semester, based on a recommendation from the faculty minority affairs committee, Reddy said in January. Committee members recommended that UCCS administrators conduct “listening sessions” with groups representing various facets of the campus.
Valentine said those sessions were held during the spring semester, and the hiring process will get underway in late summer.
Officials plan to have a new associate vice chancellor in place by Jan. 1, he said.