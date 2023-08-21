The city of Colorado Springs will represent a police officer in a civil lawsuit filed by a man who claims the officer used "excessive force" that ultimately hospitalized him during an arrest in January.

The City council agreed informally Monday to represent Colorado Springs Police Officer Daniel Mork in the pro se lawsuit filed July 3 in El Paso County District Court, as required by the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act and the Peace Officer's Liability Act.

Mork "was acting in the course and scope of his employment and not in a willful and wanton manner," states a brief memorandum from the City Attorney's Office to the City Council, dated Aug. 2.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

Michael Foster said in his five-page complaint members of the Police Department, including Mork, "assaulted" him on Jan. 31 at the King Soopers grocery store located at 3620 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Foster claimed in the lawsuit he was "hospitalized with a broken orbital," that he lost feeling in the right side of his face, that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and also has "severe" memory loss because of "police brutality and excessive force" exercised in the incident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department declined to comment on the case, citing the pending litigation.

The city attorney's memo states on Jan. 31 police officers were searching for Foster, "who was wanted for several serious felony crimes." When police attempted to arrest Foster in the King Soopers parking lot, he fled and led them on a foot chase, but "a uniformed officer" was able to take Foster to the ground, according to the memo.

Foster does not seek specific monetary damages, according to the lawsuit. He asks "for justice to be served and the participants of this to be held accountable."