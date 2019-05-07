A new bus route will connect riders to UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s Route 38 offers service on Union Boulevard every 45 minutes on weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the transportation authority said in a news release.
The route runs from the hospital, at Briargate Parkway and North Union Boulevard, to a bus stop near Montebello Drive and North Academy Boulevard, where riders can catch buses on two other routes.
Riders will also be able to use the new route to get to Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Colorado Springs location when it opens on the campus of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North this summer, according to the news release.
As part of its spring service changes, operating hours for the Manitou Avenue shuttle have been shortened because Manitou Springs has cut funding for the route, said Mountain Metro Transit spokeswoman Vicki McCann. The shuttle, which runs from Becker’s Lane to downtown Manitou Springs, now operates 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, the release said.