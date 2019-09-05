Colorado Springs officials will host an open house with information about road maintenance in the Garden of the Gods area.
The event, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Conservation and Environment Center, 2855 Mesa Road, will include information about traffic disruptions caused by the city's work in the area.
The city and Colorado Springs Utilities are working on a series of projects on Garden of the Gods Road, Mesa Road and 30th Street, which began in August and will continue through spring 2020.
Part of the event will be dedicated to highlighting ways that drivers can stay informed about the projects and how they might affect their commutes.
City spokeswoman Kim Melchor said commuters can check Nextdoor and social media for updates on the projects. For the most up-to-date information, she suggested using the Waze app for traffic navigation. She said the city will also likely send out updates via Textizen, which people can sign up for.
The open house will include information on how residents can engage with those platforms.
Many of the road improvements are in preparation for the planed widening of 30th Street, which is expected to begin in the spring of next year and end in the fall of 2021.