The City of Colorado Springs sent out code enforcement to remove graffiti and items on city property as part of a memorial dedicated to De'Von Bailey, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed by police after running from them in August.
Area residents responded by gathering at the place where the Bailey was shot and began spray painting over the areas the city had painted on previously in the day.
The spray paint was on the street and sidewalks in an area near John Adams Park at the scene where the shooting happened. The park is just northeast of East Fountain Boulevard and South Union Boulevard along Preuss Road.
A grand jury found the officers who shot and killed De'Von Bailey in Colorado Springs while he was running from them were justified in doing so. The shooting happened on Aug. 3.