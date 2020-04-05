City-owned golf courses reopen in Colorado Springs

Both of the city's municipal golf courses reopened in Colorado Springs on Sunday.
The City of Colorado Springs announced Friday that policies and procedures at the city-owned golf courses would be adjusted to "provide a safe and compliant outdoor recreation option for residents" during the statewide stay-at-home order.
Online reservations at Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses began Saturday and the courses opened for play on Sunday.
Adjustments included exclusive use of online tee times and payments, no walk-on play is permitted, walking-only play, suspension of rental carts and other equipment, and the removal of shared touchable surfaces such as bunker rakes, ball washer, water stations and scorecards, the city said.
Clubhouses and the driving range are closed for public use and the practice area is open only to those with reservations.
“We know how important it is to get some fresh air, and we are grateful our outdoor spaces remain open for responsible use during the stay-at-home order,” said Karen Palus, parks director. “We evaluate usage of these areas daily and implore the public to follow public health guidance so these places can continue to serve as a respite during this difficult time.”
The city has worked "incredibly close" with the state health department and local public health officials to make the modifications that comply with Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said.
While the order exempts outdoor recreation, even those participating in essential activities have been asked to maintain social distancing.
"If you're out playing a round and you're booked online, you can easily distance yourself 6 feet from other players on the course," Zink said.