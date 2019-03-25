The city's forestry division is offering Colorado Springs residents free mulch after the March blizzard produced record-setting winds, knocking over nearly 200 trees.
Following the cleanup, crews are grinding up fallen trees to use in local parks and playgrounds, but there is plenty to go around.
Residents can pick up the mulch, while the supply lasts, across from the forestry office at 1601 Recreation Way. Residents should bring their own tools and containers for loading.
More information can be found at coloradosprings.gov/forestry.