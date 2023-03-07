KING SOOPERS MARKETPLACE PHOTO

A King Soopers Marketplace store opened in August 2017 southeast of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue on Colorado Springs' east edge. Another King Soopers Marketplace is planned for the Flying Horse development on the city's far north side, which would anchor a nearly 21-acre shopping center planned by an Arizona developer southwest of Colorado 83 and North Gate Boulevard. BILL RADFORD, THE GAZETTE

People in Fountain will soon have a new option when it comes to grocery shopping.

The City of Fountain announced in a news release King Soopers will be the anchor of a 21-acre development at the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

“This project will directly benefit residents in the city and greater Fountain Valley by broadening access to fresh grocer products, a pharmacy, and an assortment of lifestyle goods and services,” part of the news release reads. “In addition, the project will further invest in utility and transportation infrastructure which will allow for additional outparcels to become available for future retail services for the community.”

