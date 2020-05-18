City of Fountain Utilities customers can expect to see their electricity rates decline in August because of a deal the city has struck with Guzman Energy to supply the city with power long-term, officials said Monday.
Guzman Energy, a wholesale energy supplier focused on renewable sources, has agreed to pay Fountain $12.2 million in monthly installments through 2027 to secure the city as a customer from 2028 through 2039, Fountain Utilities Director Curtis Mitchell said.
The payments are to start in July and residents can expect to see a 4% reduction in electricity costs in August, he said. Residents can expect their rates to continue falling after Guzman takes over, he said.
Fountain does not own any power generation facilities and is contracted with the Public Service Company of Colorado, which is owned by Xcel Energy Inc., to supply most of it's energy, Mitchell said. Fountain will honor its current contract with the Minneapolis-based company, which lasts through 2027, while passing on the Guzman's payments as savings to customers, he said.
The savings are driven by the falling cost of renewable energy, which is far cheaper than traditional energy sources such as coal or natural gas, Mitchell said. Fountain is in a good position to take advantage of the savings because it isn't running a coal-fired power plant or other traditional generation, he said.
"Now is the perfect time in the power industry not to own generation," Mitchell said.
Guzman Energy, based in Denver, expects to serve Fountain mostly with renewable energy generation and some supplemental natural gas, company president Christopher Miller said. He declined to describe how the company can finance $12.2 million in upfront payment to secure Fountain as a customer.
The new contract allows Fountain to buy 20% of its power from another renewable energy source in 2033. The flexibility promised by Guzman was lacking in the city's current contract and could help support new solar generation in the area, Mitchell said. The source of the energy could be Guzman, but it could be from another company as well, he said.
"It was a huge win," he said.
If renewable power prices fall again as they have in recent years, Fountain could negotiate a new deal with Guzman before the end of the contract in 2039, Mitchell said.