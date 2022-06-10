The city of Colorado Springs recently agreed to pay $190,000 to settle out of court with a man who was bitten by a police dog.
The K-9, Odin, bit down on Christopher Correll's leg repeatedly, photos show, while police were arresting him on suspicion of hitting his former girlfriend repeatedly on the back of the head with a tequila bottle, cutting her severely, according to police reports.
She told police she had let Correll, who was homeless, stay with her during a March snowstorm last year. He hit her after she asked him to leave, the police report said.
Correll left his former girlfriend's home on March 23, 2021, after hitting her. When police first found him lying underneath a large bush, near North Union and Briargate boulevards, he lied about his name. Officers then let him go, the police reports said.
K-9 officers were brought in to help find Correll, who was underneath a truck when a police officer spotted him, the documents said.
He was surrounded by three officers at the time of the arrest and did not pose a threat to them, his attorney Adam Frank said. The officers were armed with a gun, a stun gun and the dog, he said.
"There is no justification for the use of physical force," Frank said.
Sgt. Michael Snuggs wrote in his report that when the officers found Correll under the truck, he came out and then acted verbally and physically aggressive. He challenged the officers to shoot him and lunged at one of them.
When Correll did not comply with repeated commands to stop and face the truck, Snuggs released the dog. As the officers worked to handcuff Correll, Snuggs told Odin to release. He did not immediately comply. Correll kicked at the dog and got his right foot and leg into a headlock position around the dog.
Snuggs told Correll to stop fighting, removed Correll's right leg, and got the dog to release, the report said.
Frank said the settlement shows the police did not handle the incident properly.
"Nobody pays $190,000 because they didn't do anything wrong," he said.
The City Council approved the settlement in May on a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Dave Donelson opposed. The council did not discuss the settlement.
Correll's leg has limited function and limited sensation, Frank said. The wounds required skin grafts and weeks in the hospital.
In the domestic violence case, Correll pleaded guilty to assault and criminal impersonation for lying about his name, court records show.
"Mr. Correll took responsibility for the incident that led the police to contact him. Now that CSPD has done the same, he is ready to move on with his life," a press release from the Frank Law Office said.
Correll has moved out of state and is not available for interviews, Frank said.
Odin is still working for the Colorado Springs Police Department, Sgt. Jason Newton said.