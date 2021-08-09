A strong economic recovery is expected to drive a $36.5 million boost in the city of Colorado Springs' sales tax revenues next year compared to what it budgeted to spend this year.
"Everyone cheer for the economy," said Charae McDaniel, city chief financial officer, as she presented early projections for next year's city budget and strong economic trends.
The projected general fund increase is almost a 20% boost above the $186 million the city expected to have to spend in 2021, she said. The boost in revenue growth could exceed the state's Taxpayers Bill of Rights cap by about $20 million, so the city may have to ask voters to retain that money, she said.
The additional cash could help the city pay for additional raises to address high turnover if compensation turns out to be driving the problem, she said.
"We need to look at that very closely," she said.
At the end of June, the city raised pay 3% for all employees. It also put in place a 2% one-time bonus for police officers and merit-based pay increases for all other employees.
In addition to pay, the expected revenue could help replace vehicles, address information technology needs, and cover liability insurance increases, among other expenses, she said.
Healthy consumer spending and tourism are also expected to bring an extra $25.5 million in taxes this year, bringing the total expected general fund sales tax revenue up to about $211 million, McDaniel said.
The bonus money comes as shoppers buy more in almost every sector the city tracks including clothing, vehicle purchases, building materials, furniture among others. The only category that didn't see an increase in spending was groceries, which was nearly flat, with a .5% decrease, she said.
The city hasn't seen a hit as more and more people have turned to online shopping because those businesses also must collect and distribute sales taxes, a rule that started at the end of 2020, McDaniel said.
Better than expected revenues and budget cuts in 2020, have left the city with far more in unrestricted savings than the staff typically targets, she said. The unrestricted savings went up from $63.1 million in 2019 to $106.4 million last year, she said.
"We are doing really great," McDaniel said.