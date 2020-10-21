Colorado Springs could see $84 million less in revenue through 2025 than previously projected because of the coronavirus, a consequence, in part, of a state law that restricts recoveries after economic downturns.
While revenue for city services, such as police, fire and parks, is expected to rise steadily in the coming years, the revenue recovery will fall many millions short of what the city was expecting before the pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel told the Colorado Springs City Council Tuesday.
"Going forward for the next five years, that entire revenue line has been shifted down," she said.
City projections show a variety of city revenues, including city sales taxes, will rise about 6% next year and about 3% annually from 2022-25 , but the city will still collect less between 2020 and 2025 than it was expecting before the economic downturn driven by the pandemic, she said.
"We were are on such a great trajectory," McDaniel said.
At the same time, the city will likely continue growing over the next five years, putting additional strain on city resources, transportation infrastructure, parks and public safety, Mayor John Suthers said, in a written response to questions.
To account for slower revenue growth, the city expects to use a combination of budget cuts and spending from reserves in the coming years, McDaniel said.
"We don’t want to be cutting too far in the expenditures and not providing services," she said.
However, the city staff expects to keep city savings from dropping below 18% of the city's general fund spending, McDaniel's presentation said. The general fund pays for city police and fire, among other services.
In the coming years, Council President Richard Skorman noted that developers could help pay for services for new areas of town through higher fees for parks and new fees for police and fire services.
Asking voters to repeal the portion of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights that slows tax revenue from growing along with the economy could also help, he said in an interview, adding such a measure could maintain the portion of TABOR that requires the city ask permission to raise taxes, a popular aspect of TABOR.
If the city's revenue growth was not restricted by TABOR, the city could collect $22 million more through 2025, McDaniel said. Under state law, the city can ask voter' permission to retain revenue each year, but not all necessary city services are popular with voters, Skorman said.
Councilman Tom Strand said he was optimistic about the long-term outlook for the city, even though the tourism industry might take several years to recover.
"I think our growth and potential for growth even in the dark times, in the bad times is pretty damn good," he said.
This year, city sales tax revenue is projected to bring in $175 million, about $10 million less than expected. However, revenues are better than expected, in part, because of strong online sales.
In 2021, the city expects to collect $186 million in city sales revenues about 0.2% more than what the city was expecting to collect this year, according to a city presentation.
Next year, the city will also get a boost by carrying forward $20 million that would have been spent on police and fire payroll, if not for federal aid.
Still many departments will have to maintain 20% in operations budget cuts next year. Departments will also have to wait four months before filling vacancies, Suthers said previously.
The city has about 200 fewer employees than it did at this time last year and staffing reductions could continue and potentially increase to deal with lower long-term revenue, he said.