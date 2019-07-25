Colorado Springs has launched a podcast intended to provide a "fun" peek into city government.
Behind the Springs will release two episodes a month featuring city departments and programs. The hosts, city spokesman Ted Skroback and spokeswoman Jennifer Schreuder, say they'll converse casually with city officials.
“It’s another tool that we can use to communicate with the people of Colorado Springs," Schreuder said in the podcast's introductory episode.
Skroback wants the podcast to be informative but also fun. “I think that that is an elusive word," he said.
The first episode featured park services, with two officials from the agency. The episode to be released Tuesday will feature Mayor John Suthers.
The podcasts also will explore public safety, road maintenance and homelessness, and the hosts are open to suggestion for more topics, which can be sent via Facebook, Twitter and BehindTheSprings@ColoradoSprings.gov.
“While we want to have fun, we also want to hit on some serious topics and educate people about that,” Skroback said.
Topics are flexible and could reflect current events, Schreuder said. After blizzards, she said, the city usually gets a barrage of questions about snow plowing and de-icing. A podcast released in the aftermath of a snowstorm could address some of these questions.
“I think it’s really important for residents to get to know the people working for them in city government," Schreuder said.
The first episode is available on the city's website and "on most major platforms offering podcasts," a news release said.
Each episode will run 20 to 30 minutes, the length of the average commute for a city resident, she said.