The city of Colorado Springs will not charge children in kindergarten through second grade to play soccer this spring after receiving grants and other funds from Comcast NBCUniversal and Children's Hospital Colorado.

The funds are expected to pay registration fees for up to 500 players in the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department's soccer program, according to a city news release. Comcast's $25,000 grant launched the program and Children's added an unspecified amount of additional funds to ensure the program could accommodate additional children through the spring season.

"Comcast NBCUniversal is a proud partner of Team USA and a proud supporter of Olympic City USA," the city's nickname, Amy Lynch, senior vice president of Comcast's Mountain West Region, said in the release. "We hope through our support of Olympic City USA's community programs designed to bring youth together with athletes and members of the Olympic and Paralympic community, more kids will share in the Olympic City USA experience and grow and learn more about leadership through this unique opportunity."

Margaret Sabin, CEO of Children's Hospital's southern Colorado operations, said in the release that one of the hospital's "primary goals is to keep kids healthy and out of the hospital. Doing so, requires the efforts of partnerships and programs in the community that help kids create healthy, life-long habits."

Registration for kindergarten-to-second grade soccer is open through Feb. 14 and can be completed by email, walk-in or online. Although the registration fees are waived, online transactions require a $3 processing fee. For more information about the city's youth sports programs, call 385-6964.