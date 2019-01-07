A comprehensive plan to guide Colorado Springs' growth and development over the next two decades will get a City Council vote Tuesday.
Plan COS has been under development for about two years, with several public meetings so residents could offer their insight.
More than 5,000 people have participated, noted Councilman Merv Bennett during the Monday work session.
“When we have the public meetings, we actually have the people who attend the public meetings push a push pin into a city map. And if you look at that map, it’s completely covered,” Bennett said.
The plan covers vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, a thriving economy, strong connections, a renowned culture and majestic landscapes.
It's meant to guide development, land use, public expenditures and more.
The last such plan was completed in 2001 and outlined the city’s development to about 2020. The new plan is meant to guide the city to about 2040.
Plan COS can be read at coloradosprings.gov/plancos, and people can comment on it before the council votes. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. in City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.