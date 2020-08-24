Colorado Springs City Council members have selected 27 people to move to the interview phase of the selection process to serve on the newly created police accountability commission.
Council members whittled down the shortlist from 800 applications who sought to be appointed to the commission, which will make recommendations on best practices in policing, according to city ordinance.
The list of those who will be interviewed for the 11-person commission was not available Monday, but will be released this week, a city spokesman said.
“It was a nerve-wracking process trying to figure out which of these many, many qualified people to pick,” Councilman Wayne Williams said during a work session Monday. “I am optimistic that we can come together as a board and pick a good, balanced group that covers the city, that covers the interests,” Williams said.
Those still in the running to be selected for the commission were chosen from a group of 113 applicants who received a brief questionnaire — 93 of which applied to be on the panel and 10 who were recommended by Councilman Bill Murray.
Of the applicants, 29 were from council district 3 in the city's southwest, 22 from district 2 in the north, 19 from district 4 in the southwest, 17 from district 5 in the center of the city, 14 from district 1 in the northwest, and 12 from district 6 in the eastern part of the city.
Of those who disclosed their race in the application, about 36% were White, 29% were Black and 23% were Hispanic. Two applicants identified themselves as Asian or Pacific Islander, and one identified as American Indian. Ten applicants did not disclose their race.
The 113 applications come from a wide array of professions. Several touted their leadership positions and community outreach, including the president of the Colorado Springs Business Council and the founding executive director for Voces Unidas for Justice, a nonprofit that provides safety services and networks for the Latino community facing domestic and sexual violence.
Several former law enforcement officers applied.
Luis Velez, former Colorado Springs Police Chief who retired in 2006 after a 31-year career, applied to be on the commission as did Fletcher Howard, the first African American to receive the rank of a commander in CSPD in 2008.
"I have a [sic] extensive law enforcement background and I feel that I can bring sound reasoning to the group. I was there during racial, gender and other biases. I worked to gain a solution to these issues and I feel that I would be an asset to the committee," Fletcher wrote.
Howard Black, a 36-year retired Colorado Springs police officers and former public information officers for the department applied, writing that he has a “history of building consensus, developing coalitions, and facilitating open dialogue.
“It is heartbreaking to me that there are people of color in our community who do not feel safe calling the police for help. ... I am committed to listening to their concerns. Valuing all perspectives is the way for our community to find a way forward," Black wrote on his application.
Rachel Flick, widow of El Paso County deputy Micah Flick who was killed in a shootout in February 2018, was also among the applicants.
"My education has trained me how to truly listen to someone's concerns without my own agenda clouding my judgment," wrote Flick, who is a nationally certified counselor. "In eight years as a counselor specializing in trauma, I have displayed and proven my ability to remain calm in crisis."
Fifteen Black women made the cut to 113 applicants, including Janice Frazier, the human resources specialist for District 11 and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the Urbanites Leading the Pikes Peak Region — an organization that promotes equality and opportunities for socio-economically disadvantaged communities through education and advocacy. Felicia Embry, a Black woman who has a son with mental illness, applied, noting CSPD officers have safely helped her son get to the hospital in the past and hopes to help build a bridge between her community and police.
Several applications who work in education were among those who received the questionnaire, including a criminal justice professor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, a chairwoman of District 11’s School Accountability Committee, former president of Colorado College, superintendents for Harrison School District and Academy School District 20, a retired school principal and a social worker for District 11.
Rodney Reed, who's Black and works as a civil rights investigator for the U.S. Department of Education, wrote in his application: "I trained in mediation, team building, conflict resolution, and I know I can would bring insight and an open-minded perspective to the critical issues that are impacting the citizens, the police, and the overall community."
The council voted to form the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission in June in response to weeks of Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
A few of those demonstrators also made the 113-person list.
"As we have worked so hard to see this board's formation, I would like to serve as a member to better understand how reforms can be made," wrote Sean Gill. Derrick Matthews, a protest organizer who also helped write the proposal for the commission, wrote in his application, "I have to make sure I do everything in my capability to help the city move forward and start the healing."
Other applicants included mental health advocates, local pastors and the founder of the nonprofit Mothers Of Murdered Youth.
The council plans to appoint the commission during a special meeting scheduled for Sept. 22.