Renewable energy, urban sprawl and affordable housing were some of the hot city topics Colorado Springs City Council candidates tackled Thursday.
The four candidates competing in District 3, southwest Colorado Springs, debated the issues in a virtual forum hosted by The Gazette and KOAA that featured live questions from the audience. The race is one of six on the upcoming April 6 ballot. The council has nine seats.
In the race, three candidates are challenging Council President Richard Skorman, a downtown small business owner, who is in his 11th year on council, including stint from 1999 to 2006.
The political newcomers in the race are Olivia Lupia, a performing artist and proofreader, Henry McCall, a retired addiction counselor and Arthur Glynn, a retired Navy officer.
The candidates split on the biggest challenge facing the city, with Skorman identifying affordable housing as the biggest hurdle and McCall calling out poor council communication and urban sprawl. Glynn and Lupia identified coronavirus recovery as the single largest issue.
Skorman said the city was likely 25,000 to 30,000 units short on housing and it would take a slew of strategies including new zoning and possible fee waivers to help catch up.
Glynn said he wants the city to focus on business recovery so that it could be ready to tackle other issues.
Lupia likewise said she would like to see businesses operating at 100% capacity to help make residents' lives easier.
Colorado Springs Utilities pursuit of green energy also somewhat split the candidates.
Lupia said she didn't want to see the city charging ahead with renewable energy because those sources are not as clean has they have been portrayed.
Glynn said he supported Utilities but wanted to see the city move prudently and keep a diversified range of energy generation.
The state is targeting dramatic carbon reductions by 2030 and so the city doesn't have much choice in its pursuit of renewables, Skorman said.
He noted moving from fossil fuels could also be beneficial long term because of their volatile prices.
"You can see how volatile some of the fossil fuels are and they are only going to continue to be more so," Skorman said.
McCall said the city should rely on all natural resources and use them wisely.
On urban sprawl, McCall had the most dramatic solution calling for a one -year moratorium on annexing additional property into the city.
Skorman noted such a solution likely wouldn't be legal, but said the city is taking steps to better manage growth through a new annexation agreement with the county, a new transportation plan and new zoning codes.
Glynn called for removing obstacles to build more multifamily housing, which could allow for greater infill.
Balance in growth can be achieved, Lupia said and called for multifamily housing to be well-placed so that it doesn't strain existing infrastructure.
"We need to make sure we’re maintaining what makes Colorado Springs unique," Lupia said.
Candidates also fielded several yes or no questions aimed at getting a quick snapshot of their positions.
On greater investment in public transportation, Skorman and Lupia were supportive, while Glynn and McCall were opposed.
Skorman and McCall felt that parks are underfunded. Glynn and Lupia said parks funding is adequate.
McCall stood alone in support of a minimum wage increase within the city.
