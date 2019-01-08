An ordinance to ban recreational vehicle parking on all Colorado Springs streets was unexpectedly delayed Tuesday as the City Council opted to buy time for RV dwellers to pursue alternatives.
Councilman David Geislinger and Council President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler led the charge seeking a delay amid concerns that the ordinance — which won preliminary approval in December — would exacerbate homelessness in the city.
Geislinger vowed to work with opponents of the measure to help RV owners before a postponed vote on the ban March 26. Saying he supports the measure, Geislinger said Tuesday was “just not the right time.”
“Let’s be honest about it: The impact is directed against people who are living in mobile homes and recreational vehicles, because they don’t have another place to stay, by and large,” he said.
Council President Richard Skorman, one of the ban’s sponsors, provided the swing vote for a delay, which passed 5-4.
Colorado Springs already bans RVs from parking on residential streets any longer than for “the expeditious loading and unloading of passengers or property.”
The proposed ordinance would extend that ban citywide, eliminating RVs parked downtown. Many have pulled up near the CityGate area, the planned site of a City for Champions Switchbacks soccer stadium.
First-time offenders would be fined $25. The second fine would be $100, and the third, $125. Four tickets would draw a court summons.
The council initially approved the ban in a 4-3 vote in mid-December. The second vote is usually a mere formality.
Not on Tuesday.
About a dozen people — many of them pastors and nonprofit leaders — railed against the ordinance, pleading with the council to delay or oppose it amid concerns that it is “dehumanizing.”
Why push people into homeless shelters, some opponents asked, when RV owners already have a place to live — albeit nowhere to park?
Some people also said the ban criminalizes homelessness. Too often, RV parks are full or too expensive, leaving RV owners nowhere to go.
“A lot of the folks we serve at ESM — the first step out of homelessness is an RV,” said Ann Steiner Lantz, executive director of Ecumenical Social Ministries. “And if there is nowhere they can put that RV, they are back out on the streets. I think this is inhumane.”
Police commanders proposed the ordinance amid concerns that RVs were clogging some streets and surrounded by trash. Police also said they received complaints of wastewater being dumped onto city streets or down storm drains.
Jeff Greene, the mayor’s chief of staff, argued that not passing the ordinance was akin to discrimination against downtown business owners, who have complained about the RVs.
Councilmen Andy Pico, Don Knight, Merv Bennett and Tom Strand agreed. All of them opposed the delay, and some questioned whether Geislinger and advocates for homeless people can create a plan for RV owners in two months’ time.
“Delaying this any further in my opinion only hurts our community,” Strand said.
Even so, the new ordinance appears bound for passage in two months.
Geislinger and Skorman promised to vote for the ban March 26, regardless of whether any progress is made to help the RV owners.