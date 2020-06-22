Charles Johnson leads a chant during a funeral procession honoring the lives taken by Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Protesters gathered at City Hall and placed black coffins at doorways to the building before they marched to the Colorado Springs Police Department to place the remaining coffins outside the front doors of the station. The Empowerment Solidarity Network, The Chinook Center, and Colorado Springs DSA is a coalition of support for local protests in response to the death of George Floyd and lives lost to police brutality. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)