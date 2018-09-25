airport fire
All flights were canceled at the Colorado Springs Airport after a late night fire.

The Colorado Springs Airport will get an extra $2.5 million to repair damage from a spring fire, the City Council decided Tuesday.

The fire was sparked April 16 by workers using propane torches to repair hail and wind damage on the terminal roof. The damage was estimated at $5 million, but crews found more problems during the repairs, said Aviation Director Greg Phillips.

The airport's insurer is expected to cover the full $7.5 million worth of repairs. The policy covers $146 million worth of damage, Phillips said.

Repairs to staff offices were completed this month, and the rest of the work is expected to be finished by mid-November.

