The Colorado Springs Title Board approved the "Your Choice Colorado Springs" campaign's plan to fill a petition that would put recreational marijuana sales on the November ballot, the campaign announced Friday.
The goal, proponents of the petition say, is to keep sales tax revenue from recreational marijuana local. Right now, Colorado Springs residents who buy recreational marijuana must go to Denver or Manitou Springs, generating revenue for those municipalities instead.
“The citizens of Colorado’s second-largest city finally have it within their power to direct taxes from recreational cannabis sales back to their hometown, rather than to cities like Denver and Manitou Springs,” Your Choice campaign manager Anthony Carlson said in a release. “In the coming weeks and months, Your Choice campaign team and volunteers will fan out across the city, seeking signatures from Colorado Springs voters who would like to make sure our hard-earned tax dollars are staying at home serving our community.
"We look forward to empowering Colorado Springs residents to invest their tax revenue where it belongs — in Colorado Springs.”
According to the campaign, the city has lost out on an estimated $150 million in estimated tax revenue.
To make the November ballot, the campaign will need to amass 19,345 signatures by residents who live in Colorado Springs by June 20. City officials emphasized that signatures must come from residents actively living within city boundaries.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Colorado since 2012 via the passage of Amendment 64, advocates noted in the release. It should be noted that the amendment passed in El Paso County by 10 votes in 2012.
On Dec. 15, 2017, Colorado Springs blocked recreational marijuana sales in in the city, leaving only medical dispensaries.