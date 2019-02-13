Citizens foiled a man's attempt at robbing a Colorado Springs store Tuesday night.
Police say the attempted robbery was called in just before 8 p.m. at Platte and Wahsatch. A man walked into the 7-Eleven and brandished a weapon in his waistband. The suspect demanded cash.
The store clerk and three citizens were able to detain the suspect. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. When police arrived on scene, the suspect tried to get away from officers. He was detained a second time.
Suspect Michael Neal, 32, of Colorado Springs was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Now he will have to post bond for the attempted robbery and resisting arrest.