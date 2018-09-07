A 25-year-old woman briefly held police at gunpoint amid the chaos and confusion of a Feb. 5 police shootout in Colorado Springs.
Abigail Mason was armed when she ran toward the sound of gunfire that day outside her building at Murray Hill Apartments off Galley Road. Seconds later, she realized her gun was pointed at police.
Her account was included in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s 907-page investigative file on the shooting released Wednesday. El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick and auto theft suspect Manuel Zetina were killed in the shootout that erupted when a police task force attempted to capture Zetina.
According to her account:
Mason said she was in the bathroom at the back of her apartment when she heard a “pop” she thought to be gunfire.
She was asking her younger brother what he had heard when two more pops sounded. In the hallway above her, a child was screaming.
Without even stopping to put on her shoes, Mason grabbed the Smith & Wesson MMP .22-caliber pistol she keeps next to her bed and ran down the stairs. The door to the building was open and she flew through it, her gun raised and aimed at the group of men huddled in the middle of the parking lot in front of her.
Immediately, a man standing a short distance in front of her yelled for her to drop the gun. Mason said she spotted a badge hanging from a chain around the man’s neck and threw down the gun before dropping to her knees.
“It clicked, ‘He’s a cop, he’s not a bad guy,’” she recalled to police while handcuffed in the front seat of a cruiser, after the shooting. “That’s what saved me from shooting someone, that badge being visible.”
In El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Trey White’s statement, he also recalled his interaction with Mason:
He had just shot Zetina once in the chest and was standing over the 19-year-old as he pleaded for his life when Mason came bursting out of one of the apartment buildings.
He said her gun was aimed at him, though he initially mistook her for a man. He yelled for the person to drop the gun, warning “I’m going to shoot you.”
He recalled Mason throwing down the gun, yelling as she did, “Oh, I didn’t know you were cops.” He pushed her to the ground and placed handcuffs around her wrists.
While describing that moment to officers who were investigating the shooting, White “became emotional and requested to take a break,” the report said.
It’s unclear from the report which of the officers Mason saw wearing a badge. She noted she “was a little skeptical” about the officer who handcuffed her because he was not showing a badge at the time.
She later said he may have had a badge showing near his gun holster.
From his statement, that officer was White.
White said he never pulled out his badge or had it visible during the shooting, because “he didn’t have time.” It was tucked into his back pocket because he “didn’t plan on being a part of the takedown,” he said.
Mason was not charged in the confrontation but was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Her online criminal record shows she was wanted on a traffic infraction related to a taillight violation from the November before.
She pleaded guilty to the violation two days later and was ordered to pay a fine.