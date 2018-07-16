A group of Manitou Springs residents is questioning their City Council’s approval last month of a 50-year tax incentive deal with owners of the Cog Railway to help finance the attraction’s reconstruction and reopening.
A measure that would void that decision and instead let voters decide on the deal was proposed in the July 12 issue of the Pikes Peak Bulletin by its owner, John Weiss.
Weiss, who also owns the Colorado Springs Independent and the Colorado Springs Business Journal, said he feels city leaders did not do their “due diligence” to examine ramifications of the decades-long pact.
“This is probably the most important decision Manitou will make that will shape our community for the next half century,” he told The Gazette. “We don’t think it should be made in such a rushed manner.”
He said he’s working with others, including former council members and mayors, whom he didn’t name. The effort is led by an eight-person committee of longtime Manitou Springs residents, Weiss said.
The Bulletin will hold a town hall at the Briarhurst Manor Estate at 404 Manitou Ave. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Cog Railway representatives and Mayor Ken Jaray will have an opportunity to address the group’s concerns, Weiss said. But if the group still isn’t satisfied, it will begin circulating petitions asking for a public vote.
Under Manitou Springs’ city charter, an ordinance passed within the past 30 days may be voided and put on the ballot if a petition calling for a public vote has signatures equaling 10 percent of voters in the last election — in this case, about 385, said Interim City Administrator Malcolm Fleming.
The City Council voted 6-1 on June 26 to approve the agreement with Oklahoma Publishing Co., parent company of The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Cog Railway. The pact will give the ownership group two tax breaks it sought before it pumps $75 million to $95 million into repairs and renovations to revive the aged railway.
Proponents of the deal have said it’s the best option to let the closed railway begin operating again, ensuring that Manitou Springs doesn’t lose the estimated $600,000 a year it gets from taxes on ticket sales and from Cog riders who eat and shop in the city.
Jaray disputed the contention that the city, which has negotiated with the Cog’s owners since March, didn’t think things through before passing the agreement. Input from the community, including concerns noted during two public meetings, was “factored into negotiations every step of the way,” he said.
Gary Pierson, president and CEO of Oklahoma Publishing Co., echoed Jaray, saying the council spent “hundreds of hours working in the utmost good faith on making the best deal.”
“This is important to citizens of Manitou. It’s important to the region,” Pierson said. “We’ve made a fair deal after a lot of hard work by a lot of people, and it appears that some of the people who are now complaining about it were not involved in the process at all.”
Pierson emphasized that, even with approval of the deal, he’s not sure if the Cog’s reconstruction is financially feasible. International contractors, needed to supply the custom railway cars, steel for the tracks and other components, have provided quotes that surpass the project budget by nearly $40 million, he said.
“We are working literally night and day spanning seven time zones to get the numbers down to what we need them to be,” Pierson said. “We may be successful; we may not.”
Construction on the railway could begin in late September “at best” and would take about two years, he said.
Under the agreement, the city would waive its use tax for equipment and machinery related to the railway’s rebuilding and cap the Cog’s annual excise tax payments for 50 years. That limit would begin at $500,000 in the first three years and increase incrementally — by a percentage or dollar amount, depending on the year — to $750,000 by 2062, according to the most recent draft.
The agreement will require the Cog to pay Manitou Springs $1 million by 2019 to make up for lost tax revenue from the railway’s closure. It also would guarantee that the railway’s owners contribute at least $500,000 more to increase parking capacity for visitors and reduce traffic downtown.
The Cog must help the city establish 300 to 400 new parking spots at Hiawatha Gardens, another site or a combination of sites. The railway owners also agreed to help the city mitigate future issues that might arise due to traffic or tourism brought by the attraction.
Weiss cited many issues with the deal in his Bulletin article, including that the company hasn’t proved it needs the tax break to rebuild the Cog. He expressed concerns that the city doesn’t have reliable estimates on how much sales tax revenue Cog riders bring or how much money the company can retain because of the tax breaks.
How much excise tax revenue the city would lose to the 50-year cap would depend on ticket prices and sales, Fleming said. If the Cog increased its average ticket price to $40, its rebates could total about $4 million — or a “net present value” of about $2.3 million — over the course of the agreement, a city modeling analysis shows. If the average ticket price increased to $55, the rebates could be about $15.8 million — or a “net present value” of about $8.1 million — over the 50 years, another city analysis shows.
Opponents of the deal have disputed those figures, saying they don’t take inflation into account.
Weiss wrote that high inflation rates could decrease the purchasing power of the tax revenues the city receives under the cap. If the reconstructed Cog attracts more riders and charges them higher prices, the city could miss out on even more revenue, he wrote.
But Jaray said the cap is set to increase by $250,000 over the 50 years, and the rebuilt railway won’t be able to accommodate increased ridership. Without the agreement, he said, inflation wouldn’t affect tax revenue collected by the railway unless ticket prices increased in step with inflation, and that hasn’t happened before.
Jaray said he wasn’t willing to risk forgoing the agreement to see if the Cog’s owners would rebuild the railway or invest their money elsewhere.
“I’m not going to play chicken with our community,” the mayor said.
Weiss, who said he’s lived in Manitou Springs for more than two decades, made headlines in April when he announced plans to form an investor group to buy The Denver Post. He previously proposed a failed measure to give Colorado Springs City Council members a raise and rallied for the 0.1 percent sales tax established by the Trails, Open Space and Parks program.
He also has been a vocal critic of The Gazette and its ownership. The Gazette is owned by Clarity Media Group, which also owns Oklahoma Publishing Co. Clarity is owned by Philip Anschutz’s Denver-based Anschutz Corp.
But Weiss said his concern about Manitou’s bargain with the Cog “is not about Anschutz.”
“I respect people on both sides of this issue,” he said. “I think we should try to get a fair deal. That’s what we’re asking for.”