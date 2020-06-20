The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs announced on social media Saturday its doors would reopen for shoppers under social distancing measures.
The mall reopened 11 a.m. Saturday, the Citadel's Facebook page read.
Retailers across Colorado were forced to close over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recent guidelines issued by the state allowed for some businesses to reopen under strict social distancing stipulations.
At the Citadel, customers were asked to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose, maintain social distancing inside and avoid gathering or grouping. The mall asked that customers who are sick or are considered to be a high-risk population — such as people with a compromised immune system — not enter.
The mall's Facebook post said it will prohibit loitering outside.