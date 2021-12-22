The Citadel mall was partially evacuated Wednesday due to a structure fire, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced.

Fire officials first reported the fire via Twitter just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, saying firefighters were on scene of a reported structure fire with no injuries reported. In an update, Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Trudell said firefighters saw smoke inside the mall, and partially evacuated it in the vicinity of the fire.

Fire crews took care of the blaze rather quickly, and Trudell said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Trudell would not say whether the cause of the fire was suspicious. The mall has been reopened for business.