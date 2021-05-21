A predominantly Black church and eight of its members are accusing the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office of racial discrimination in their handling of an incident that occurred last year, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in federal District Court in Denver.
The lawsuit comes as criminal charges are pending for some church members who were involved in the situation.
Colorado Springs Fellowship Church, along with members Eric Jenkins, Matthew Brown, William Williams, Willie Pee, Torri Lopez, Clifford Stewart, Michele Harris and Yolanda Banks Walker, claim Colorado Springs Police Det. Brian Corrado conducted an investigation predicated on racial and religious bias against Black parishioners and allege the detective participated in stealing $20,000 worth of church property.
The church and parishioners also question the lack of use of police body cameras and the lack of an investigation and arrest in the dispute, in which several members say they were threatened with a gun by a former fellow parishioner in front of his minor child.
The plaintiffs cite civil rights’ violations under provisions of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, along with discrimination and racial profiling and seek unspecified monetary compensation.
Named as defendants in the complaint are Corrado, Colorado Springs Police and Police Chief Vince Niski, the Office of the Fourth Judicial District and District Attorney Michael Allen, and the city of Colorado Springs.
Authorities would not comment on the litigation.
The civil complaint is based on a situation that began in January 2020, when Colorado Springs Fellowship, a Pentecostal Christian church, leased a corporate apartment to a married couple, Arnisha and Nicholas Gainer, and their minor children, in what was called an act of Christian charity.
The occupants were required to follow the rules, which included no drugs and guns being allowed in the apartment, according to the lawsuit.
In August 2020, church leaders determined the Gainers had violated those conditions and, when questioned, became belligerent, court documents say.
Church officials gave the Gainers 30 days’ notice to leave the apartment, the lawsuit states.
After the month was up, five parishioners went to the apartment with a locksmith to secure the household furniture and accessories the church had provided the family, which leaders said was worth about $20,000.
According to the lawsuit, Nick Gainer pulled a gun on them, brandishing it in “a threatening and aggressive manner,” in front of a minor child.
The parishioners called the police.
Four officers responded, “knowingly and intentionally muting their body cams for extended periods of time material to the investigation,” the claim states, in violation of police department regulations.
Corrado became an investigator on the case, leading “a misguided intentional results-driven effort to seek to prosecute the defendants” and “sought to expand his investigation, with no legal, factual or rational basis whatsoever, into some fabricated allegations of financial mismanagement by Colorado Springs Fellowship Church,” according to the claim.
Police arrested the parishioners who went to the apartment to reclaim the church property, and the DA’s Office charged them with felony burglary and stalking.
The lawsuit alleges that Corrado encouraged the Gainers to steal the church property when they moved out and questions why Gainer was not charged.
The plaintiffs, all but one of whom are Black, insist they were targeted for investigation — which they called “racially biased policing.”
“Church leadership was shocked and dismayed that (police) charged their parishioners with felony crimes after they called the police to protect them and their property,” said the Rev. Lamont Banks, a board member at Colorado Springs Fellowship Church and founder of A Just Cause, a nonprofit criminal justice organization, in a statement.
The church filed a formal complaint with police, alleging Corrado engaged in felony theft.
Since Colorado Springs Police did not believe there was a criminal case against Corrado or probable cause to charge him, the district attorney's office did not review the case, a report issued in April said.
The lawsuit disputes a lack of probable cause and calls Corrado’s investigation into church finances “unfounded and without merit” and “an example of the bias and prejudice,” that violated the plaintiffs’ civil rights.
The church is involved in another active civil lawsuit. Banks, his brother, David, and his mother, the Rev. Rose Banks, pastor of Colorado Springs Fellowship Church, last summer sued former parishioners, claiming they posted “defamatory, false and slanderous” statements on social media about her, her family and the church.
No motions have been approved since the case began, and the Bankses recently lost their second preliminary injunction. The judge has scheduled a June 15 conference for both sides to discuss sanction requests regarding depositions.