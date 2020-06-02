Colorado's state health department on Monday released draft guidance that could allow church services with up to 50 people, as well as limited use of playgrounds, pools and gyms.
Coloradans have until noon Wednesday to submit feedback on the proposed rule sets, which cover places of worship, outdoor recreation and personal recreation. Final versions will be released Thursday.
Draft guidance for places of worship limit attendance to 50% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer, though secondary rooms can house up to 10 people each. Outdoors, household groups can be spaced six feet apart up to local capacity levels.
Places of worship are encouraged to hold multiple, smaller-than-usual services to enable social distancing and to use pre-registration and pre-screening for attendance. Masks must be worn at all times, and places of worship should have masks on hand for those who don't own one, according to the guidance.
In gyms, personal training groups of four or fewer would be allowed to continue to meet. Groups of 10 or fewer can use a room at one time, provided they stay six feet apart. Shared equipment usage will be discouraged. If equipment is used, cleaning will be required, the guidance states.
Guidance for personal and outdoor recreation incorporates temperature checks for employees and volunteers, social-distancing and mask-wearing. Ski resorts, climbing walls and the like may operate if their plans are approved by the public health department of their respective counties. Scenic trains can run at half capacity if approved by the counties they run through.
Personal outdoor sports facilities like tennis and basketball courts could open to 10 people or fewer at a time, as well as playgrounds. Pool capacity would be limited to 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.