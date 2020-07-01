In preparation for the fall semester in the age of COVID-19, entering full-time freshmen and transfer students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will be issued Chromebook laptop computers to use during the duration of their time at the school.
UCCS intends to distribute 2,000 Chromebooks to incoming students, said spokesman Jared Verner. The existing learning technology fee of $6 per credit hour that all undergraduate students are charged will fund the program, he said.
New students enrolling in at least 12 credit hours can check out a laptop from the school starting Wednesday and running through Sept. 9.
Returning UCCS students can request to be placed on a waiting list for any leftovers, which will be distributed after Sept. 10, the official census day for enrollment.
Students do not need to claim a Chromebook if they already have a device they prefer using, officials said.
The initiative aligns with the university's vision to broaden access to higher education, said Chancellor Venkat Reddy.
“Access and affordability are at the heart of our mission at UCCS,” Reddy said in a news release. “Many of our students and their families are experiencing unexpected financial challenges. Providing technology to these students not only removes a heavy financial burden — it gives them the tools they need to succeed, in on-campus classes as well as remote classes.”
The number of classes taught online versus in-person when school resumes is still being determined, Verner said. As of now, between half and two-thirds of classes are expected to be conducted on campus, he said.
The remaining classes will use a distance-learning format, like what all students undertook for the fourth quarter of the school year that ended in May, as well as summer classes.
“But that work is still ongoing, since new guidance means we can have more people in the classrooms than we originally planned for,” Verner said.
Health department safety regulations from the coronavirus pandemic now allow for in-person instruction for up to 50% of classroom capacity, he said. The school’s original planning had been for 13-15% of capacity, depending on the dimensions of the classroom layout and flexibility of the furniture.
The laptops for students feature touchscreens, cameras and microphones for doing remote and online courses. They also will have applications to access remote computers on campus, which is normally only available in campus computer labs. UCCS credentials will enable students to use computer operating-system applications.
Fall enrollment for incoming freshmen is down by 13% as of July 1, compared to last year’s numbers, Verner said.
“But that’s an improvement from where we were at the beginning of June, when we were down 18%, based on the year-to-year data,” he said.
Enrollment in the School of Public Affairs is up 2%, compared with this point last year, Verner added, boosted by the addition of bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work, which will be offered for the first time in the fall.
Summer enrollment also was up over last year, he said.