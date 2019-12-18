Banks and credit unions: Banks and credit unions closed Wednesday.
Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Wednesday.
Government offices: City, county and state offices closed Tuesday-Wednesday; federal offices closed Wednesday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Tuesday-Wednesday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Wednesday.
Public schools: Schools on winter break. Check with individual school district for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Wednesday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel and Chapel Hills, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday; open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, closed Wednesday, open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday.
Major grocery and department stores: Most closed Wednesday. Check with individual store.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info