It's time to say goodbye to Christmas trees, but that doesn't mean they have to go to waste.
El Pomar Youth Sports Park is offering tree recycling at six locations across El Paso County where people can bring their Christmas trees to be ground up into mulch to help reduce the number of trees that end up in landfills.
Those who bring their tree to be chopped up can pick up a pile of mulch for landscaping. People who use the service are encouraged to give a $5 donation to help Colorado Springs Youth Sports, El Pomar Youth Sports Park and other youth service organizations that host the event.
TreeCycle is sponsored by The Gazette, El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities and Rocky Top Resources, among others.
Tree recycling is available the weekend of Jan. 2-3 and the weekend of Jan. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here's the list of locations to drop off bare trees:
• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
• Falcon Trailhead (southwest of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)
• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Road)
• Security Service Field (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Extended hours are also available at Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E. Las Vegas St. through Wednesday and Jan. 4-30 from 7:30 a.m until 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturdays. Drop-off at Rocky Top Resources is closed Sundays.