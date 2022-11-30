Coloradans looking to harvest the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season can now do so in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests as well as the San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge.

Parts of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests opened their season last week on a staggered schedule. Permits range between $10 and $20 depending on the ranger district, including the South Platte, Pikes Peak, South Park, Salida, Leadville and San Carlos ranger districts, the U.S. National Forest Service said.

Forest Service officials said tree hunters should make sure not to cut trees on private land, in wilderness areas, campgrounds or tree plantations. People should also avoid cutting trees with paint or markers on them. Cutting trees within 100 feet of a waterway, road or trail is also prohibited, the agency said.

Tree hunters may cut any species, officials said.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District's tree-cutting season runs through Dec. 15.

For fees and season dates, maps and other details, visit https://bit.ly/3AXywDq.

Permits are also now open for tree harvesting on Bureau of Land Management public lands in the San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge field offices through Dec. 24, the agency said.

Permits are $10 for tree harvesting in the San Luis Valley and can be purchased in person at the BLM field office in Monte Vista Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash, check or credit card are accepted.

Tree harvesting permits in the San Luis Valley can also be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3XK0QD. Maps and other special stipulations are also available.

Permit holders may not cut, injure or remove alder, bristlecone pine, cottonwood or willow trees in the San Luis Valley.

For more information, call the Monte Vista Field Office, 1313 E. Highway 160, Monte Vista, at 719-852-7074.

In the Royal Gorge, permits are available for purchase online only for $10 at https://bit.ly/3H7WXSq. Limit two trees per household.

People may not harvest trees within designated areas where fuelwood or firewood cutting is prohibited, or within wilderness study areas, research natural areas, areas of critical environmental concern, the Browns Canyon National Monument, areas that are lawfully closed, or areas within one-eighth of a mile of campgrounds, picnic areas or developed recreation areas including the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, Bureau of Land Management officials said.

Maps of closed areas and recommended harvest areas, as well as other rules, are also available online at https://bit.ly/3H7WXSq.

Tree hunters may not cut trees or trespass on private lands, the agency said. People must also tag their trees with the permit on the branches or trunk before removing it, or it will be considered an unauthorized removal that could include a violation notice.

Tree hunters may not cut trees over 20 feet tall and cannot take only the top of a tree.

For more information, call the Royal Gorge Field Office, 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, at 719-269-8500.