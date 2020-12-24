A Christmas Eve house fire left three people with burns in Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the fire at 4526 Oro Blanco Drive, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road, just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The fire department tweeted that two burn victims were taken to the hospital. Gazette news partner KKTV later reported that three people were injured.
The fire appeared to be under control by 9:20 p.m., KKTV reported.
The fire department originally said it had responded to a fire at the address of 4626 Oro Blanco Dr. It appeared the actual address was 4526 Oro Blanco Dr., a residence on a property that also has public storage units, according to KKTV.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available.