A Christmas Eve house fire left two people with burns in Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the fire at 4626 Oro Blanco Drive, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road, just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The fire department tweeted that two burn victims were taken to the hospital.
The fire appeared to be under control by 9:20 p.m., according to reports from Gazette news partner KKTV.
Click here for more local public safety news.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available.