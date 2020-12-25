Colorado Springs Utilities Christmas Day 2020 power outage map

A power outage impacted thousands of Colorado Springs Utilities customers in southern Colorado Springs on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Outage map courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities.)

Thousands of southern Colorado Springs residents were left without power Friday afternoon.

In an automated voice message on its telephone line just before 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage south of Platte Avenue, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Circle Drive and west of Academy Boulevard.

About 9,000 customers had been affected, Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted. Power was restored to all residents by 5:47 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County and the state of Colorado. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

