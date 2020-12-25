Thousands of southern Colorado Springs residents were left without power Friday afternoon.
In an automated voice message on its telephone line just before 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage south of Platte Avenue, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Circle Drive and west of Academy Boulevard.
About 9,000 customers had been affected, Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted. Power was restored to all residents by 5:47 p.m.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
