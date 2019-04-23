Author Kay Warren, whose son, Matthew, died by suicide five years ago, is returning to Colorado Springs Friday for a public presentation called “Conversation with Kay: Finding Life after Loss.”
Warren, who wrote “Choose Joy Because Happiness Isn’t Enough,” is married to California evangelical Christian pastor Rick Warren, author of the New York Times bestseller, “The Purpose-Driven Life.”
The event will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Friday in the Summit Ballroom of Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. It is free and open to the public, and reservations are not necessary.
The presentation is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, said organizer Lynda Shelhamer, founder of the sponsoring Heavenly Hope and Healing nonprofit organization.
The Warrens spoke last year on mental illness to a crowd of more than 800 attendees at New Life Church.
With El Paso County having one of the highest teen suicide rates in the state, Shelhamer said her organization, which assists bereaved mothers and fathers who have lost a child, thought it was important to bring Kay Warren back to Colorado Springs to speak about navigating the difficult journey of grief.
“She has a message of hope for moms who have lost their children and others who’ve had a significant loss,” Shelhamer said.