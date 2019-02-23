A thoroughfare for residents in the Cascade area will be closed starting Monday for work on a drainage improvement project.
Chipita Park Road northwest of Ute Pass Elementary School will be shut down so crews can install a new box culvert, according to a news release. The installation is expected to be completed in April, the news release states.
Through traffic will not be allowed between Fountain Avenue and U.S. 24 to access the road. Green Mountain Falls Road, Ute Pass Avenue and U.S. 24 will be detour routes during the closure.
The new box culvert, which will give stormwater runoff a path under Chipita Park Road, is part of a larger project along the road that began in December. As part of the effort, crews will also rebuild the armoring on the Sand Gulch channel between the road and U.S. 24 and construct a new armored channel that will feed into feed into Fountain Creek.
The entire project is slated for completion this summer, although weather could delay its progress. It is being paid for with funding from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program awarded after flooding from the Waldo Canyon fire burn scar in 2015.