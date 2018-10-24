Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region are getting a dose of rain and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasted a tenth to a quarter inch of rain to fall by 6 a.m. Wednesday in Colorado Springs.
The rain should let up by about noon, but clouds are likely to linger throughout the day in Colorado Springs.
The temperature was 48 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. A high near 55 is forecast, meteorologists say.
Colorado Springs has received 0.75 of an inch of rain in October, which is 0.11 above normal for this time of year, according to weather service data.
Rain will move across the region from the north to the southeast, meteorologists say, but most areas will see a dry afternoon Wednesday.
The week will wrap up with sunny skies and slightly warmer weather, with highs near the mid-60s over the weekend.