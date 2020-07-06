A pilot program to gauge whether one-on-one health coaching at school would increase sixth graders’ confidence in controlling their own behavior has shown positive results, according to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.
The hospital system launched the Building Resilience for Healthy Kids program in January at Eagleview Middle School in Academy School District 20.
Of 287 participating sixth graders, 60% reported improved personal resilience — the ability to bounce back quickly from challenges such as as disappointment, embarrassment and hardship.
And 56% reported greater self-efficacy, or belief in one’s self.
The initial data is encouraging, said Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Southern Region.
“Now, more than ever, kids across our state and country need their communities to embrace these types of programs to ensure they are equipped to handle the difficulties of our ever-changing and challenging world,” she said.
Having resiliency and knowing how to control one's behavior are considered protective factors in preventing teen suicide, substance use, sexual activity and other temptations adolescents face.
The study was to have lasted longer but concluded in March as schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monroe Elementary in Colorado Springs School District 11 was just a few weeks into the program with fifth graders in when virus outbreak happened in March and had to stop. The school is to rejoin the initiative in the fall.
Nonetheless, the initiative yielded important information, Sabin said. It is to be published in a peer review journal.
Eagleview students attended 1,539 sessions health coaches led using motivational material and coping skills from The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.
The opportunity for students to speak regularly with a trusted adult who could provide nonjudgmental, unbiased feedback empowered the children to believe in themselves and develop a sense of having more control over their personal experiences, Sabin said.
After participants identified areas in which they wanted to develop resilience, coaches helped students set attainable goals. They then worked to create supportive relationships, establish perceived self-control, strengthen self-regulation and underline relying on sources of faith, hope and cultural tradition.
With the pandemic adding stressors to children's lives, the timing couldn’t have been better, Eagleview Middle School Principal Jamie Lester said.
“Our teachers have been encouraged in reporting that shows a boost in their students’ self-confidence, which has translated into speaking up more in class and advocating for themselves,” he said.
Student feedback shows participants valued having someone to talk to about their lives, goals and problems at home or with school, Lester said.
The program will be offered at three schools in the fall, either in-person in classrooms or in a virtual format, depending on how the pandemic affects instruction.
The new class of sixth graders at Eagleview, fifth graders at Monroe and sixth graders at Panorama Middle School in Harrison School District 2 will be given the option to join.
"It's a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gap between schools and mental health professionals by meeting kids at our schools and providing early intervention in an environment where kids feel comfortable," Monroe Elementary Principal Carole Wilson Frye said.
"It's exciting to get individual support and attention, especially for fifth graders rising into middle school," she said. "It's a pivotal time, and this idea that's outside the box will help us figure out how we can meet their needs."