One child remains in critical condition, and two were expected to be released from a hospital Monday after all three nearly drowned Sunday at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.
The near drownings happened about 5:20 p.m. in the pool of the Townhouse Apartment Homes at 3125 E. Fountain Blvd.
The children, all under age 6, were found unresponsive in the pool and pulled out by a 12-year old boy, said police spokesman Howard Black.
The boy, who said he was the children’s cousin, was in their apartment overlooking the pool when he heard screams and ran to the pool, where he found the three youngsters lying at the bottom.
He said he pulled them out, and a neighbor began administering CPR.
When police and firefighters arrived, they continued trying to revive the children, Black said. A neighbor said at least one regained consciousness before being taken to a hospital.
A 3-year old girl and 4-year old boy were expected to be released Monday, Black said, but a 5-year-old boy remained in critical condition.
The cousin said other children had pushed the three youngsters into the pool. Black declined to comment on what happened, saying the incident was under investigation.
A sign on the pool gate says no lifeguard is on duty, and children under 16 aren’t permitted unless accompanied by an adult. Whether the three youths were supervised wasn’t known.