Two sisters, ages 5 and 13, were orphaned Tuesday morning when their parents' car veered off Interstate 25 in southern Colorado.
The children were buckled into the back seats of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was southbound about 5 miles north of Trinidad, a Colorado State Patrol news release said. About 10 a.m., the SUV went off the left side of the interstate and collided with two posts, troopers reported.
The Chevy's driver then overcompensated and veered off the right side of the highway, where the Tahoe flipped two times.
The parents, Leon Sage, 33, and Jessica Sage, 31, both of Ignacio, were ejected and killed immediately. They were not wearing seat belts, the State Patrol reported.
The children were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
