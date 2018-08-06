One child was in critical condition and two others also were hospitalized after nearly drowning Sunday in the pool at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.
The near drownings happened about 5 p.m. at the Townhouse Apartment Homes at 3125 E. Fountain Blvd.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said the children, two boys and a girl, are all under age 6.
The children’s teenage cousin, who was in their apartment overlooking the pool at the time, said he heard screams and ran to the pool, where he found the three youngsters lying at the bottom.
He said he pulled them out and a neighbor began giving them CPR.
Officers and firefighters continued trying to revive the children, Black said, and a neighbor said at least one regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.
Two of the children were in serious condition, Black said.
According to the cousin, the three young children were pushed into the pool by other children.
Black declined to comment on what happened, saying the incident was still under investigation.
A sign on the gate to the pool states there is no lifeguard on duty and that children under 16 aren’t permitted unless being attended by an adult.
It is unknown if the children were being supervised.
In June, 12-year-old Zahki Adams drowned while swimming in a pool at Sierra Pointe Condominiums in the 3400 block of Parkmoor Village Drive.