Law enforcement located two children who were announced as missing Thursday night. The children are safe, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Officials cancelled an AMBER alert early Friday morning after it was issued around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night for 3-month-old Braidin Begay and 1-year-old Bailey Begay.
Navajo Nation police were searching for the two children, who were last seen in Dolores. They were reported as missing by their mother, and officials believed they may have be in danger.
Police named their father, Brandon Begay, 35, as a suspect in their disappearance.