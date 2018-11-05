2 children abducted from California found safe days later in Colorado Springs area
Caption +

Priscilla Penaloza, 11, and Alexander Penaloza, 1
Show MoreShow Less

Two children were found unharmed in the Colorado Springs area Monday, days after their mother allegedly kidnapped them during a supervised visit in San Jose, Calif., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.

An Amber Alert was issued over the weekend for Priscilla Penaloza, 11, and Alexander Penaloza, 1, who were abducted Friday, says the website of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

+1 
DIANA MOREIRA-DELRIO
Caption +

DIANA MOREIRA-DELRIO (Courtesy of EPCSO)
Show MoreShow Less

Diana Moreira-Del Rio, 33, allegedly kidnapped her 1-year-old while the social worker supervising the visit was in the bathroom with the 11-year-old, reported The Mercury News in San Jose . The girl then disappeared while the social worker looked for the 1-year-old boy.

Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area

Moreira-Del Rio took them and fled in a grey 2012 Mini Cooper sedan, officers allege.

At 11:11 a.m. Monday, a tipster told the Sheriff's Office that the mother and children were in the 16200 block of Mountain Plain Drive in the Hanover area.

Deputies, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators went to the address and arrested Moreira-Del Rio on a felony warrant for kidnapping out of San Jose, the Sheriff's Office says.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments